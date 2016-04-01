NEWS

Reflections: Site of New Year’s Eve

A year in review- Our most read stories of 2016

Bucks overachieved until final game

Buckeyes should beat Clemson in a nail-biter

Defense could be key for Ohio State against Clemson

Morrow County Community Center begins 2017 with 90 day fitness challenge

Cardington-Lincoln Class of 1971 celebrates reunion

Cardington-Lincoln Class of 1971 celebrates reunion

The Cardington-Lincoln Class of ‘71 celebrated their 45th class reunion this year at All Occasions in Waldo. Attending were 33 classmates and 19 ...

December 28th, 2016 updated: December 28th, 2016. |  

Northmor School Board honors Girls Cross Country team and senior Cindy Pulley

The Northmor Local School Board took time out from their December business meeting to recognize the accomplishments of the Northmor Girls Cross Countr...

December 28th, 2016 |  

Morrow County Probate Court news

Recent cases in Morrow County Probate Court:Judgment Entry-Order approving amended inventory and appraisal for the estate of Lana GandertApplication f...

December 27th, 2016 |  

Morrow County Sheriff’s Office offering active shooter training program to the public

To prepare citizens in the event of an active shooter situation, the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is offering free CRASE training programs for...

December 27th, 2016 |  

Northmor School District ends the year with bond refunds

Mike Burns of R. W. Baird & Co. gave news of the refunding results at the Northmor Local School District’s Dec. 20 board meeting. Burns cal...

December 27th, 2016 |  

Morrow County Commissioners approve pay hike for Sheriff’s Office employees

Wages for employees of the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office are set to increase 4 percent per year for the next three years after county commissio...

December 26th, 2016 |  

Becker 2nd at Medina

Christmas trees still useful

Bucks overachieved until final game

Northmor, MG suffer non-league losses last week

By Rob HamiltonMCSSports@civitasmedia.comNorthmor suffered a non-league setback at Worthington Christian on Friday, falling to the Warriors by a 73-57...

January 2nd, 2017 |  

Highland bowlers split with Freddies

By Rob HamiltonMCSSports@civitasmedia.comThe Highland bowlers would split with Fredericktown Thursday, with the girls earning the win with a 1716-1673...

January 2nd, 2017 |  

Clemson dominates, ousts Ohio State

GLENDALE, Ariz. — It was not good. It was bad. It was ugly.Except, of course, for Clemson. For the Tigers, it was good, it was great, it was bea...

January 1st, 2017 |  

Buckeyes should beat Clemson in a nail-biter

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — When it comes to the three games that make up the College Football Playoff, everyone seems to know what they think is going ...

December 31st, 2016 |  

Defense could be key for Ohio State against Clemson

PHOENIX — Was it a clue about which part of the team Ohio State will have to rely on most if it is going to beat Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl toni...

December 31st, 2016 |  

Reflections: Site of New Year’s Eve

Reflections: Christmas toys then and now

Reflections: Take time to give thanks

Reflections: Snippets from early newspapers

Reflections: Snippets from early newspapers

While looking through earlier news stories I find short items that are interesting. I am presenting a few of them this week.From a Sept. 5, 1929 Morro...

November 14th, 2016 |  

Reflections: Gun dedication in Cardington was a joint project with Mount Gilead

I love reading newspapers from past years and I always find something new or an event that I had not known about.I found in an April, 1927 Morrow Coun...

November 7th, 2016 |  

Reflections: Memories of Cardington without paved streets

Recently, I shared the memories of a Cardington resident, who grew up in Cardington in the 1870-1880’s, that were published in the May 24, 1934 ...

November 1st, 2016 updated: November 1st, 2016. |  

Reflections: Memories of Cardington with no paved streets

Election fervor is ongoing until November 8 but looking back to a May, 1934 edition of the Morrow County Sentinel, the same anonymous man who shared h...

October 25th, 2016 |  

Reflections: Election rancor more than a century ago

Election fervor is ongoing until November 8 but looking back to a May, 1934 edition of the Morrow County Sentinel, the same anonymous man who shared h...

October 17th, 2016 |  

Reflections: A glimpse of life in Cardington in the 1800’s

Glancing through old newspapers, every once in a while I find something that leaps out and I want to share it with readers. This week it’s an it...

October 10th, 2016 |  

Guest column from State Rep. Wes Goodman

Weather doesn’t stop Ohio hunters from harvesting deer

Tips for properly cooking venison

The deer gun season is arriving shortly and by the number of bucks I’ve seen running lately, the rut is here as well. In this week’s artic...

November 21st, 2016 |  

Deer gun season starts this month

Deer hunting is an extremely popular activity for sportsmen statewide, and Ohio’s white-tailed deer continue to provide hunters across the state...

November 7th, 2016 |  

Fish and wildlife doing well in Ohio

The first clear photographic evidence of a black bear sow with cubs in Ohio has been recorded in Ashtabula County, according to the Ohio Department of...

October 24th, 2016 |  

Pheasants to be released into hunting areas

More than 14,000 ring-necked pheasants will be released at 24 Ohio public hunting areas this fall to provide additional hunting opportunities across t...

October 10th, 2016 |  

There’s still time to experience Oktoberfest in Galion

It was just a tad damp (OK, it was wet and a little cool) Thursday in uptown Galion.Still, plenty of folks made their way to the square and beyond to ...

October 1st, 2016 |  

Time to get ready for duck and goose seasons

Fall is finally here and with it comes my favorite season which is chasing those ducks and geese.The season could be promising with the continental po...

September 26th, 2016 |  

North Central Ohio area unemployment down in May

Report: People in the Midwest actually appreciate hearing voice and music messages on hold

Husted announces all-time record number of business filings for March

Report: People in the Midwest actually appreciate hearing voice and music messages on hold

Generic ‘please hold’ messages are perceived as a major irritant for customers, but research has found people in the Midwest actually feel...

April 18th, 2016 |  

AgCredit announces profit sharing

AgCredit — one of northern Ohio’s largest lenders for farmers, rural homeowners and agribusiness—recently reported net income of $47...

April 18th, 2016 |  

In the red: Ohio women demand equal pay

COLUMBUS - It’s Equal Pay Day, an observance that symbolizes how far into 2016 women have to work to catch up to the wages men earned in 2015.De...

April 14th, 2016 |  

Central Ohio Center for Character Ethics adopted into BBB National Institute for Marketplace Trust

As part of its commitment to trust in the marketplace and ethical business leadership, the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust (BBB Institute) is laun...

April 10th, 2016 |  

Auto sales up in February for Crawford, Morrow counties

February was a good month for year-to-year used auto sales in Crawford and Morrow counties.There were 321 used vehicles sold in February compared with...

April 1st, 2016 |  

