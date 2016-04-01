A year in review- Our most read stories of 2016
Becker 2nd at Medina
Bucks overachieved until final game
Clemson dominates, ousts Ohio State
Morrow County Community Center begins 2017 with 90 day fitness challenge
Latest Updates
- Morrow County Health District Reproductive Health and Wellness Clinic open for appointments - 4:58 pm
- Northmor Local Board of Education to hold organizational meeting - 4:29 pm
- Reflections: Site of New Year’s Eve - 6:12 am
- A year in review- Our most read stories of 2016 - 11:22 pm
- Bucks overachieved until final game - 12:12 pm
- Buckeyes should beat Clemson in a nail-biter - 8:43 am
- Defense could be key for Ohio State against Clemson - 8:38 am
- Morrow County Community Center begins 2017 with 90 day fitness challenge - 2:13 pm
- December real estate transfers in Morrow County - 11:26 am
- Cardington-Lincoln Class of 1971 celebrates reunion - 1:05 pm updated: 1:10 pm.
- Northmor School Board honors Girls Cross Country team and senior Cindy Pulley - 9:44 am
- Morrow County Probate Court news - 12:29 pm
- Morrow County Sheriff’s Office offering active shooter training program to the public - 11:56 am
- Northmor School District ends the year with bond refunds - 10:40 am
- Morrow County Commissioners approve pay hike for Sheriff’s Office employees - 6:46 pm
- Morrow County Chamber celebrates the season - 6:00 pm
- Morrow County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death in Fulton - 3:30 pm
- Whetstone partners with National Guard and community to bring Christmas to troops - 4:41 pm
- Morrow County Commissioners approve pay hike for Sheriff’s Office employees - 2:32 pm updated: 4:43 pm.
- Cardington-Lincoln Local School District Board of Eduction wraps-up 2016 - 12:47 pm
- Morrow County December marriage licenses - 10:04 am
- Be wary if traveling during the holidays - 8:18 am
- Cardington-Lincoln Public Library looking for trustee - 4:26 pm
- Highland Elementary School names students of the month for December - 4:18 pm
- State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Harmony Township - 1:37 pm updated: 1:42 pm.
NEWS
Cardington-Lincoln Class of 1971 celebrates reunion
The Cardington-Lincoln Class of ‘71 celebrated their 45th class reunion this year at All Occasions in Waldo. Attending were 33 classmates and 19 ...
December 28th, 2016 updated: December 28th, 2016. |
Northmor School Board honors Girls Cross Country team and senior Cindy Pulley
The Northmor Local School Board took time out from their December business meeting to recognize the accomplishments of the Northmor Girls Cross Countr...
Morrow County Probate Court news
Recent cases in Morrow County Probate Court:Judgment Entry-Order approving amended inventory and appraisal for the estate of Lana GandertApplication f...
Morrow County Sheriff’s Office offering active shooter training program to the public
To prepare citizens in the event of an active shooter situation, the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is offering free CRASE training programs for...
Northmor School District ends the year with bond refunds
Mike Burns of R. W. Baird & Co. gave news of the refunding results at the Northmor Local School District’s Dec. 20 board meeting. Burns cal...
Morrow County Commissioners approve pay hike for Sheriff’s Office employees
Wages for employees of the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office are set to increase 4 percent per year for the next three years after county commissio...
SPORTS
Northmor, MG suffer non-league losses last week
By Rob HamiltonMCSSports@civitasmedia.comNorthmor suffered a non-league setback at Worthington Christian on Friday, falling to the Warriors by a 73-57...
Highland bowlers split with Freddies
By Rob HamiltonMCSSports@civitasmedia.comThe Highland bowlers would split with Fredericktown Thursday, with the girls earning the win with a 1716-1673...
Clemson dominates, ousts Ohio State
GLENDALE, Ariz. — It was not good. It was bad. It was ugly.Except, of course, for Clemson. For the Tigers, it was good, it was great, it was bea...
Buckeyes should beat Clemson in a nail-biter
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — When it comes to the three games that make up the College Football Playoff, everyone seems to know what they think is going ...
Defense could be key for Ohio State against Clemson
PHOENIX — Was it a clue about which part of the team Ohio State will have to rely on most if it is going to beat Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl toni...
MULTIMEDIA
LIFE
Reflections: Snippets from early newspapers
While looking through earlier news stories I find short items that are interesting. I am presenting a few of them this week.From a Sept. 5, 1929 Morro...
Reflections: Gun dedication in Cardington was a joint project with Mount Gilead
I love reading newspapers from past years and I always find something new or an event that I had not known about.I found in an April, 1927 Morrow Coun...
Reflections: Memories of Cardington without paved streets
Recently, I shared the memories of a Cardington resident, who grew up in Cardington in the 1870-1880’s, that were published in the May 24, 1934 ...
November 1st, 2016 updated: November 1st, 2016. |
Reflections: Memories of Cardington with no paved streets
Election fervor is ongoing until November 8 but looking back to a May, 1934 edition of the Morrow County Sentinel, the same anonymous man who shared h...
Reflections: Election rancor more than a century ago
Election fervor is ongoing until November 8 but looking back to a May, 1934 edition of the Morrow County Sentinel, the same anonymous man who shared h...
Reflections: A glimpse of life in Cardington in the 1800’s
Glancing through old newspapers, every once in a while I find something that leaps out and I want to share it with readers. This week it’s an it...
OPINION
Tips for properly cooking venison
The deer gun season is arriving shortly and by the number of bucks I’ve seen running lately, the rut is here as well. In this week’s artic...
Deer gun season starts this month
Deer hunting is an extremely popular activity for sportsmen statewide, and Ohio’s white-tailed deer continue to provide hunters across the state...
Fish and wildlife doing well in Ohio
The first clear photographic evidence of a black bear sow with cubs in Ohio has been recorded in Ashtabula County, according to the Ohio Department of...
Pheasants to be released into hunting areas
More than 14,000 ring-necked pheasants will be released at 24 Ohio public hunting areas this fall to provide additional hunting opportunities across t...
There’s still time to experience Oktoberfest in Galion
It was just a tad damp (OK, it was wet and a little cool) Thursday in uptown Galion.Still, plenty of folks made their way to the square and beyond to ...
Time to get ready for duck and goose seasons
Fall is finally here and with it comes my favorite season which is chasing those ducks and geese.The season could be promising with the continental po...
BUSINESS
Report: People in the Midwest actually appreciate hearing voice and music messages on hold
Generic ‘please hold’ messages are perceived as a major irritant for customers, but research has found people in the Midwest actually feel...
AgCredit announces profit sharing
AgCredit — one of northern Ohio’s largest lenders for farmers, rural homeowners and agribusiness—recently reported net income of $47...
In the red: Ohio women demand equal pay
COLUMBUS - It’s Equal Pay Day, an observance that symbolizes how far into 2016 women have to work to catch up to the wages men earned in 2015.De...
Central Ohio Center for Character Ethics adopted into BBB National Institute for Marketplace Trust
As part of its commitment to trust in the marketplace and ethical business leadership, the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust (BBB Institute) is laun...
Auto sales up in February for Crawford, Morrow counties
February was a good month for year-to-year used auto sales in Crawford and Morrow counties.There were 321 used vehicles sold in February compared with...