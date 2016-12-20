State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Harmony Township

The Mount Gilead Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a one vehicle, fatal crash that occurred at approximately 6:14 p.m. Dec. 18 on County Road 170 in Harmony Township, Morrow County.

Dustin Michael Hecker, age 30, of Marengo, Ohio was operating a silver 2005 Chevrolet Malibu southbound on County Road 170. Mr. Hecker drove off the left side of the road and struck a tree. Mr. Hecker succumbed to his injuries at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle, Corinne Nora Thomas, age 24, of Marengo, Ohio was transported to Ohio State University Medical Center.

It is unknown whether seatbelts were in use at the time of the crash. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Next of kin has been notified. The Mount Gilead Post was assisted by the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, Big Walnut Joint Fire Department, and Morrow County EMS.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mount Gilead Patrol Post.