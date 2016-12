The Cardington-Lincoln Public Library has a vacancy for a library trustee with a 7-year term beginning January 1, 2017. This is a volunteer position. Interested Cardington-Lincoln School District residents should send a cover letter accompanied by a resume or other statement of qualifications to the President Board of Trustees, Cardington-Lincoln Public Library, P.O. Box 38, Cardington, OH 43315. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.