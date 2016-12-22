Cardington-Lincoln Local School District Board of Eduction wraps-up 2016

A demonstration of Robiotics was given when the Cardington-Lincoln

Board of Education met Dec. 12. Jodi Adams, instructor, brought

two of her students, Kameron McQuillen and Mason Martin, a junior high

and high school student, who demonstrated maneuvers used in competition.

The maneuvers are programmed autonomously in a ring purchased with $2,000 donated by Consolidated Electric. The Cardington program is receiving accolades from around the state, it was noted. Those wishing to donate to the Robotic program can do so through the school. Petrie said

“we are very proud of this group and what they have accomplished thus far.”

Supt Petrie also gave kudos to the recent Craft Bazaar-” I can’t be more proud of the efforts of the Cardington-Lincoln Education and the other booster groups who came together to present it.” He specifically thanked

Vicki Kerman and Angie Curren. Kerman said she was pleased with the

donors and the attendance. She said 15 vendors have already signed up

for next year.

Reporting on the Tomorrow Center, Petrie said their December board meeting was cancelled. They have 127 students enrolled. They would like an enrollment between 125 and 130 range but have put a cap on enrollment in grades eight and ten. This is necessary because of the staffing and licens- ing.

The Community School Sponsor Evaluation was his focus because it

is more about Cardington as a sponsor than as the school.

He said a sponsor is an entity in charge of oversight of a community school

otherwise known as a Charter School. “ We are the sponsor – they are an

autonomous school with their own board Our role is to make sure they follow the laws and what would be considered the best practices in terms

of schools.” He further explained what sponsors are responsible for according to House Bill 2 – an extraordinary amount of compliance measures. He discussed the two major things that go into that- what is the sponsor responsible for and what is the school responsible for. He shared more details of the plan and his efforts to comply with it.

Giving his treasurer’s report, treasurer Jon Mason said there is a “big

difference this year. We’re looking good compared to last year.”

High School Principal Joe Mills reviewed past events including the

donkey basketball game. He said the first semester ends December 20.

Grade cards will be distributed January 6. He complimented the FFA

Chapter for its winning in different categories.

The board gave its approval to a first group of board policies and a second reading of other policies.

Approved was a purchase service contract with the Ohio School Boards

Association annual membership at a cost of $4,250.

Michael Patterson was appointed to the Tri Rivers Career Board of

Education for a term that runs from January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2019.

Jodi Hayes was appointed to the board of the Tomorrow Center for term

from January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2018.

The board approved the awarding of a veterans diploma to Harold Heacock

a member of the Cardington High School Class of 1944. Supt Petrie said

Heacock had entered the Army before he graduated and he and his family

would like to have him the receive the Veteran diploma.

The board approved paying a share of gasoline costs for district

treasurer Jon Mason, who shares his duties between Cardington and

Highland.

Approval of the consent agenda included a classified contract for Lisa

Ramsey, bus driver, one year for the 2016-27 school year.

—- a pupil activity contract for FY 17 to Tracy Williamson,

spring play. All pupil activity contracts expire June 30, 2017

The following supplemental contracts were approved for John Brehm,

pep band – girls; John Brehm, pep band- boys; Angi Bush, resident educator

Donna Kill, resident educator (these two are splitting this role) Kristen

Ebert, resident educator; Tonya Bonnette, resident educator; and Katie

Proteus, Book Club.

Classified substitutes approved include Phil Gaulin and Lisa Ramsey, each

as sub aides.

The board approved the Mid-Ohio substitute list.

The board will meet next for the 2017 organizational meeting at 6 pm

on January 9, 2017. Chuck Jones was named president pro tem.

The 2017-2018 tax budget hearing date was set for January 5, 2017 at 3 pm

at the board office.

Supt Petrie said he will be at the Subway diner the first Wednesday of

each month at 8 am to discuss timely topics. He will have a subject

to discuss – school safety for January. The public is welcome to share

breakfast with the superintendent.

He made a public apology concerning the gym floor when the school

hosted Northmor. This is being corrected as rapidly as possible, he

noted.

The board entered an executive session based on ORC 121.22(G)

No other business was transacted.

