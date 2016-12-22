Whetstone partners with National Guard and community to bring Christmas to troops

Christmas was in the air at Whetstone Industries Monday as staff and employees remembered troops overseas with special donations. Santa arrived in time for a scrumptious Christmas dinner of turkey, ham and all the trimmings, while DJ Ron Lowis kept everyone in the Christmas spirit with lots of holiday music for an afternoon dance.

Morrow County People 1st, a self-advocacy group of Whetstone Industries and Aktion Club of Kiwanis and Whetstone Industries will bring smiles to troops with their collection of donations for the U.S. Military that are deployed around the world.

People 1st President, Chad Wogan said that the clubs’ officers and members voted to give back to our service members spending their holidays away from family. The clubs received lots of help from the community. The Gleaners contributed $200, and a Viet Nam veteran gave a donation of $50. Hospice of Morrow County and Whiston Pharmacy both gave donations of items on the list in areas of need for the deployed military.

Danielle Williamson is a Mount Gilead High School grad and now a Medic with the Army National Guard 371st Special troop’s battalion in Newark. She got involved with the project since her mom, Sandy Williamson is on the staff at Whetstone Industries. Danielle said that she is especially glad that the donations collected will go to the 37th Ohio Infantry Brigade Combat team now deployed in Bosnia and Kosovo in Eastern Europe.

“It’s really nice to see the community support a local Ohio unit that’s deployed overseas during the holidays,” Danielle said.

Whetstone staff and employees were able to shop and purchase many of the items for the military. Wogan’s cousin recently came back from Afghanistan and gave them several suggestions for items most needed by troops.

Aktion Club President Harold Swazee along with People 1st thanked the 371st Sustainment Brigade for helping get the donations to troops of HQ37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.

Chad Orwig of the National Guard Columbus Army Base DSCC thanked all the people who organized the donations and announced before the special Christmas dinner that his fire department is covering postage for sending all the packages overseas.

Former Marine and National Guard officer, Nathan Anderton said, “As someone who has been deployed before, I know it’s really appreciated and something that lifts the spirit to get a package from home.”

Alberta Stojkovic | The Sentinel Santa surprised everyone with a visit to Whetstone Industries. http://morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSCN0946.jpg Alberta Stojkovic | The Sentinel Santa surprised everyone with a visit to Whetstone Industries. Alberta Stojkovic | The Sentinel From left: Nathan Anderton of the Army National Guard, Santa (Dennis McKibben), Chad Orwig of the Army National Guard, Chad Wogan who is President of People 1st, Danielle Williamson of the Army National Guard, Sandy Williamson Whetstone Director of Community Self Advocacy and Harold Swazee, President of Aktion Club. http://morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSCN0938.jpg Alberta Stojkovic | The Sentinel From left: Nathan Anderton of the Army National Guard, Santa (Dennis McKibben), Chad Orwig of the Army National Guard, Chad Wogan who is President of People 1st, Danielle Williamson of the Army National Guard, Sandy Williamson Whetstone Director of Community Self Advocacy and Harold Swazee, President of Aktion Club.

By Alberta Stojkovic The Sentinel

By Alberta Stojkovic The Sentinel

