Morrow County Chamber celebrates the season

Cornerstone Restaurant in Mount Gilead hosted 55 Chamber of Commerce members last Tuesday for their Christmas luncheon.

Chamber President, Don Wiggins thanked Chamber Director, Cathy Francis for her years of service to the Chamber as well as thanking her for more than 40 years she served in several positions in the county.

Francis began her employment in Morrow County with the Community Action Program (CAP) when Esther Simpson was the Director. She later worked for Job and Family Services. Over the years she volunteered with the Food Pantry, Chamber, United Way and many other community programs and events.

Francis said she’s looking forward to a new chapter in her life journey as she makes the move to Florida in January.

Morrow County Sweet Corn Festival Queen, Michalea Zeger sang “You’re gonna miss me when I’m gone.” She received enthusiastic applause for her a Capella version of the song that she accompanied with cups rhythm.

Shelly Thompson of the Whetstone Copy Cats concluded the entertainment with the song, “Amazing Grace.”

Alberta Stojkovic | The Sentinel Chamber of Commerce members and board gather items for the Food Pantry at their Christmas luncheon. From left are: Geoffrey Gompf, Andy Bower, Chris Conant, Becky Kilgour, Don Wiggins, Cathy Francis, Nancy Fogelsong, John Gompf and LeAnne Gompf. http://morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSCN0959-1-.jpg Alberta Stojkovic | The Sentinel Chamber of Commerce members and board gather items for the Food Pantry at their Christmas luncheon. From left are: Geoffrey Gompf, Andy Bower, Chris Conant, Becky Kilgour, Don Wiggins, Cathy Francis, Nancy Fogelsong, John Gompf and LeAnne Gompf.

By Alberta Stojkovic The Sentinel

