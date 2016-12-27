Morrow County Probate Court news

Recent cases in Morrow County Probate Court:
Judgment Entry-Order approving amended inventory and appraisal for the estate of Lana Gandert
Application for transfer of motor vehicle in estate of Anna Merwin
Approval and settlement of Steven Ray account
Hearing set for account in James Bellow estate
Robert Baker estate closed
Waiver of notice of hearing on inventory in Karen Chandler estate
Report of distribution of wrongful death and survival claims in the estate of Mark Harringer
Application for tranfer of motor vehicle