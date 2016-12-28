Northmor School Board honors Girls Cross Country team and senior Cindy Pulley

The Northmor Local School Board took time out from their December business meeting to recognize the accomplishments of the Northmor Girls Cross Country Team this fall. Despite battling injuries throughout the season, the girls had 13 conference wins and won the MOAC conference title.

The team sent seven to the state division III meet and placed 13th out of 20 teams in the state tournament. This is the 9th state appearance for a Northmor team in Coach Mark Yaussy’s 19 years coaching. Yaussy said that several of the state qualifiers also received “academic accolades.”

Yaussy predicts the team “is going to be good for a while,” since there are three freshman on the team and one new runner who never ran before this season.

The board presented certificates to team members Kristen Duryea, Jessica Duryea, Brooke Bennett, Maddie Jordan, and Samantha Peters. Maria Lee and Julianna Ditullio weren’t present for the award presentation.

Jobs for Ohio Grads (JOG) instructor, Ellie Donohue and Senior, Cindy Pulley told their experience of going to Washington D.C. for Pulley’s competition in the national Jog Job Interview Competition. Donohue said there were 34 states represented at the competition and of 390 participants, Cindy Pulley placed second in the nation.

Curriculum Director, Ann Pfister reported on required testing in the district before the board approved the Superintendent’s employment recommendations and other year-end business.

The board approved the date of the January organizational and regular board meeting for Tues. Jan. 10 at 6 p.m.

