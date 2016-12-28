Cardington-Lincoln Class of 1971 celebrates reunion

The Cardington-Lincoln Class of ‘71 celebrated their 45th class reunion this year at All Occasions in Waldo.

Attending were 33 classmates and 19 guests. Loren Helmuth started the evening with a prayer and by remberng the eight classmates who have passed away: Patty Truax Trimmer, Ronald Wolfe, Derek Wade, Deb Brandum Ellis Short, Kathy Bradley Ruh, Dixie Eastep Inglis, Barb Mermann and Roger Landon.

During the evening classmates enjoyed reminiscing over a few incidents during their school years, old yearbooks, photos from past reunions and a show of hands for who received the paddle in those days.

A successful silent auction was held ranging from handmade items to store items. Those who could not attend sent letters or messages giving updated information: Carol George Bush (Mount Gilead), Terry Smith (California), Kathy Yake Martin (Kansas), Janice Pfeifer (Indiana), Doug George (Maryland), Gladys Wallace Whitehead (Florida), Mary Nash Carroll (New Jersey), and Nance Morris Bahr (Alaska).

Out of state classmates who did attend were from California, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia and Indiana.

Courtesy photo Back row from left: Roger Keen, Loren Radel, Dave Counts, Looren Helmuth, Vern Farmer, Darold Myers, Randy Hack, Joe Carroll and Kelvin Trefz Second row from left: Mike Newsome, Cinda Henthorn Haugsby, Judy Harris Knutson, Donna Rawlins Fisher, Bonnie Pace Tennant, Barb Gompf, Bob Edgell, Becky Redman Newell, Patty Rush Kirk, Dee Gliem Sanders. Third row from left: Peggy Votaw Fogle, Dianne Petry VanHouten, Patty Rose Brake, Ardena Naylor Chrstian, Pam Ellis Ostrom-Henthorne, Beck Bake Welch, Sheryl Heacock Roth and Rosemary Fisher Clinger Fourth row from left: Tom Crum, Carl George, Jo Ann Espy Joy, Bob Denton, Dale Vance and Brenda McClenatha Wylde