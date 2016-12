December real estate transfers in Morrow County:

Dec. 1

Larry Strong to Timothy Corwin; Unit 8 Lot 79 and 80, Congress Twp., $544

Dec. 2

Stepehn and Virginia Littleton to William and Patricia Short; Lot 12 Village of Sparta, $140

Dec. 5

Carsner Oil to Jason and Margeret Bowma; Cardington Twp., $120

Dec. 5

Harry and Leslie Holbrook to Joseph Brodzenski; 1 acre North Bloomfield Twp., $840

Dec. 6

Naomi Gorman to Benjamin Plew; 5 acres on CR 29 North Bloomfield Twp., $348

Dec. 7

Joshua and Jessica Morgan to John and Sarah Jones; 5.062 acres at 5200 TR 211 Marengo, $216

Dec. 7

Candlewood Lake to Don and Laurie Bevard; Unit 4 Lot 230 Congress Twp., $5

Dec. 8

Novel to Charles and Wendy Carpenter; 11.273 acres on TR 221, $320

Dec. 12

Patricia and Rob McCallum to Brent and Anna Cookson; Lot 10 Village of Fulton, $150

Dec. 12

Robert and Susan Lloyd to Michael Thabet; 20.003 acres on CR 25, $1272

Dec. 13

Bruner Land Company to Skyler Nichols; 13 acres on TR 208, $350

Dec. 13

Clair and Byron Bardo to Suzanne Cornis; 1.85 acres on TR 104, $331.20

Dec. 14

Cutrup Development Co. to Michael and Shelia Galat; Unit 12 Lot 3, $572

Dec. 14

Connie Dunn to Denn and Rachel Shaffer; 2.916 acres on CR 179 Chester Twp., $108

Dec. 14

Anthony Johnson to Gary Fisher; 5.039 acres on CR 170 Harmony Twp., $308

Dec. 15

Jeremy and Robin Hinkle to Scott and Nicole Judd; 5.63 acres on CR 170 Harmony Twp. $303.60

Dec. 15

Robert and Tamara Mascharka to Matthew Steitz; 6.19 acres on TR 190 Chester Twp., $661.20

Dec. 15

CMH Homes to Brad and Tammy Parmer; 9.59 acres on TR 76 Congress Twp., $794

Dec. 15

Silverville Enterprises to Allen Robinson; 2.131 acres at 689 TR 206 Marengo, $220

Dec. 16

Steven and Margaret Missler to Matthew and Shannon Ponko; Unit 9 Lot 297 Congress Twp., $308

Dec. 16

Jerry and Bonnie Brannon to Brian and Megan Swiger; 11.389 acres on TR 58 Congress Twp., $840

Dec. 16

Charles and Bonnie Jefferys to James and Susan Testaguzza; Unit 8 Lot 201, $1134

Dec. 19

John and Betty Messmer to Matthew Slack; 2.084 acres on CR 20 South Bloomfield Twp., $520

Dec. 19

Caleb and Luella Krabill to Kyle and April Teyno; 1.5 acres on TR 87 Perry Twp., $412

Dec. 20

Detweiler/ J-J Enterprises Inc. to Jeremy and Carrie Burns; 5.1 acres on TR 87 Congress Twp., $79.60

Dec. 20

Jeremy and Carrie Burns to Burns Family Investments; 5.1 acres on TR 87 Congress Twp., $120

Dec. 20

Bruner Land Company Inc. to Donad Tutorow and Donna Laughlin; 5.001 acres on TR 211 Bennington Twp., $180

Dec. 20

Miami Valley Holdings to Jan and Leann Bauderdick; 1.044 acres on SR 97 Troy Twp. 50 cents

Dec. 21

Jerlon Reeder Trust to Caitlyn and Dustin Dillinge; .597 acres on SR 95 Gilead Twp., $360

Dec. 21

Malinda Levering and Leroy Waddell to Scott and Lynn Stevenson; .784 acres on SR 529 Cardington Twp., $908

Dec. 22

FFLtt to Steve and Melinda Wilczynski; 2.8 acres on SR 314; $56.20