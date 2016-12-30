Morrow County Community Center begins 2017 with 90 day fitness challenge

The Morrow County Community Center (MCCC) in Mount Gilead is offering a health and fitness challenge to its members and the community to begin the New Year. The challenge will begin the first week of January and end the first week of April.

The idea came from MCCC member Amanda Huffman when several members and staff were discussing goals for 2017. She said it was a good idea to think long term and had heard of the 90 day fitness challenge at another town. The goal would be to work toward a healthy lifestyle rather than a simple weight loss program.

The Community Center Board decided to include several health factors in the 90 day program. The first week will include a weigh-in, record of height and weight to calculate Body Mass Index (BMI,) and a record of the participant’s goals. Blood pressure will be taken the first and last week, and the staff encourages visits to the MCCC gym, and attendance at fitness classes or nutrition classes or clubs. Weight lifters may wish to surpass a personal best goal.

Record sheets will be kept from Mon. Jan. 2 through the first week of April. There will be someone at the Community Center to take blood pressures on Tues. Jan. 3 from 4-6 p.m. and on Wed. from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Prizes will be awarded for those people who want to compete with others or their own personal goals. Points towards prizes will be given for visits to the gym, attendance at classes and pounds lost.

Prize age ranges will be: 14 -25, 26-35, 36-49, 50-60 and over 60. MCCC members can be a part of the challenge without any charge and there will be a $20 per month fee for non-members who wish to participate and use the gym.

“We are trying to tailor this 90 day challenge to improvement of lifestyle and health, rather than concentrating on weight alone,” said Interim Director, Alberta Stojkovic.

Classes offered through the Community Center this winter include Resolution Fitness, Low Impact/step Aerobics, Silver Sneakers, Tai Chi and Zumba. Hours for the gym are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon. – Thurs., Sat. 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sun. noon – 4 p.m. You can find more information on Facebook or the website at www.mccenter.org or visit at 16 S. Main St. in Mount Gilead phone: 419-947-2100

Alberta Stojkovic | The Sentinel Three friends enjoy the elliptical machines at the Morrow County Community Center in Mount Gilead during the Christmas Open House. http://morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSCN0767.jpg Alberta Stojkovic | The Sentinel Three friends enjoy the elliptical machines at the Morrow County Community Center in Mount Gilead during the Christmas Open House.

By Alberta Stojkovic The Sentinel

Reach us mcsnews@civitasmedia.com

