A year in review- Our most read stories of 2016

Well, 2016 has come and gone, but not without some big stories that have made an impact on Morrow County.

Here are the most read stories of 2016, according to The Sentinel’s website:

10. Highland Local School District sues over transgender-bathroom

Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys representing Highland Local School District filed suit Friday against the U.S. departments of Education and Justice for making federal educational funding dependent on students sharing overnight accommodations, locker rooms, showers and restrooms with the opposite sex.

The Department of Education has threatened the federal funding of Highland Local School District—situated in Ohio’s Morrow, Knox, and Delaware counties—because officials there have not allowed a student who professes a gender that conflicts with that student’s biological sex to access intimate facilities like overnight accommodations, locker rooms, showers, and restrooms designated for and used by students of the opposite sex.

9. Death at Morrow campground investigated

The death of a man on Jan. 2 at Hidden Lakes Campground in Morrow County remains under investigation.

Morrow County Sheriff Steve Brenneman said Ricky McClure, 25, was found deceased there along shrubs near the lake by the pool at the campground after receiving a call from the campground.

“According to preliminary reports, there was some speculation that he was highly intoxicated,” Brenneman said. “At this point, there was no indication of foul play.”

8. Plane crashes outside Cardington after hitting barn

One person was injured when a single engine aircraft crashed into a field near 3226 Twp. Rd. 152, in Cardington.

The pilot of the Cessna, Joe Dreyer, was able to exit the aircraft and walk to an ambulance under his own power. According to the pilot’s sister Lois Rogers, Dreyer suffered burns on his arm and other minor injuries. He was transported by Delaware EMS to The Ohio State University Wexner Burn Center.

7. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office investigating Mount Gilead Twp. home invasion

On November 29, 2016 at approximately 8:34 p.m. the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an armed home invasion in the 5000 block of County Road 20.

The victim stated that two individuals forced their way into the residence and bound the victim at the hands and ankles. The suspects then proceeded to ransack the residence. It is believed that this crime occurred between the hours of 8:10 p.m. and 8:20 p.m.

6. Morrow truck crashes into CSX train

A CSX train collided with a Fishburn Services Truck this morning in Morrow County, shearing the vehicle in half.

The collision occurred at approximately 8 a.m. at the railroad crossing on Township Road 75 in Edison.

5. Mount Gilead Mexican restaurant open for business

The long-awaited Mexican restaurant, La Cabinita, in dowtown Mount Gilead opened its doors this summer.

4. Marengo area resident at large, wanted by Morrow County Sheriff’s Office

Jonathan Lee, 30, is currently at large and wanted by two police agencies.

Lee currently has active warrants for Felonious Assault and Aggravated Burglary out of Athens County, as well as a Breaking & Entering warrant out of Morrow County.

3. Head-on collision outside Marengo ends in two fatalities

A mid-morning crash in Morrow County ended in two fatalities as David Rothgeb, 48, of Mount Vernon and Karri Sira, 25, of Mount Vernon, both died on the scene.

The two-vehicle collision occurred at approximately 8 a.m. on State Route 229 near County Road 221, west of Marengo.

2. Two involved in fatal Morrow crash

The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 6:39 a.m. this morning on State Route 61, near Township Road 75 in Morrow County.

The first vehicle in the crash, a 2000 Ford F-150 driven by Sean Allen, 46, of Cardington, was traveling southbound on State Route 61.

According to a report from State Highway Patrol, Allen lost control of his vehicle, traveled across the center line and struck a 2013 Ford F-150 driven by Robert Bell of Marengo.

1. Crash on State Route 95 results in fatality

The Mount Gilead Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two vehicle, fatal crash that occurred at approximately 1:27 p.m. Oct. 18 on State Route 95 near milepost 3 in Canaan Township, Morrow County.

Shad M. Higgins, 30, of Marion, Ohio was operating a white 1997 Toyota Camry westbound on State Route 95. Charles D. Kloh Jr., 44, of Mount Vernon, Ohio was operating a 2015 Mack Conventional Semi eastbound on State Route 95. Higgins drove left of center and was struck Kloh head on and succumbed to his injuries at scene.