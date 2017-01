The Northmor Local Board of Education will hold its annual organizational meeting on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 6 p.m. The regular Northmor Local Board of Education meeting will be held immediately following the organizational meeting. At the regular meeting the Board will hold a public hearing on the 2017-2018 school calendar. This is in compliance with Ohio Revised Code Section 3313.48(B) requirements and Northmor Board of Education Policy 8210.