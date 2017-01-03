Morrow County Health District Reproductive Health and Wellness Clinic open for appointments

The Morrow County Health District Reproductive Health and Wellness Clinic is now seeing clients, on Mondays, by appointment. Services for men and women are confidential and include recommended annual exams and cancer screenings, sexually transmitted infection (STI) testing and treatment, pregnancy testing, prescription birth control, and education on how to plan for a healthy pregnancy. For additional information go to www.morrowcountyhealth.org/reproductive-health-and-wellness. Clinic hours are from 12:30 – 4:30 p.m. on Mondays, with extended hours from 12:30 – 6:30 p.m., on the second Monday of every month. Call 419-947-1545, ext. 327, for more information, or to schedule an appointment.