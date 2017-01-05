Ohio Department of Transportation urges safe driving as snowfall increases today

ODOT snow plow drivers are on duty throughout Central Ohio in preparation for increased snowfall today. In Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Madison, Marion, Morrow, Pickaway and Union Counties, trucks are patrolling, salting and plowing interstates, state and US routes as the snow begins to fall.

Snow is expected to fall throughout the day, with most of the accumulation occurring in the late afternoon and evening so drivers should slow down and expect longer drive times. The department asks drivers to give plows room to work.