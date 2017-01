Cardington-Lincoln Elementary names students of the month

Fourth grade: Denton Garrison, Madison Caulkins, A J Brehm and Logan Reynolds, Lalania Newcomer

Third grade: Gannon Curren, Elan Howard, Caleb Morales and Lane Maynard

Second grade: Alexis Longsdorf, Sarah Greenawalt, Myles Kelly and Fisher Schuman

First grade: Landon Strong, Garrett Heacock, and Chessa Redman – Cadence Fleming and Candance Grimm

Kindergarten: Wyatt Frazier, Connor VanHoose, Alexis Eklelberry and Una Knutson

Top row from left: Denton Garrison, Madison Caulkins, A J Brehm and Logan Reynolds, Lalania Newcomer absent Fourth row from left: Gannon Curren, Elan Howard, Caleb Morales and Lane Maynard Third row from left: Alexis Longsdorf, Sarah Greenawalt, Myles Kelly and Fisher Schuman Second row from left: Landon Strong, Garrett Heacock, and Chessa Redman – Cadence Fleming and Candance Grimm absent First row from left: Wyatt Frazier, Connor VanHoose, Alexis Eklelberry and Una Knutson