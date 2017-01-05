Morrow County Sheriff’s Office investigating Township Road 107 burglary

On Jan. 5, the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary on Township Road 107.

Detectives Smith and Gibson arrived on the scene for processing.

While they were processing the scene, the homeowner waited at the end of the driveway when a vehicle arrived at the residence.

When confronted by the resident the vehicle fled the scene, but not before the homeowner was able to obtain photographs of the vehicle’s license plate number and a photograph of one of the occupants.

The homeowner alerted Detectives Smith and Gibson of the vehicle. Sheriff Hinton and Chief Deputy Landon were able to locate the vehicle and the people in question at Hidden Lakes Campground. Two male subjects were taken into custody, at this time names cannot be released until formal charges are filed. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office will release information regarding the case after charges are filed.