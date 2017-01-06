New faces on Morrow County Board of Commissioners

New brass nameplates shone brightly on the names of Burgess Castle and Warren Davis at the first Morrow County Commissioners meeting of 2017 on Jan. 4.

Business commenced routinely with commissioners approving the agreement for the Morrow County Transportation Collaborative (MCTC) for a program review with RLS & Associates of Dayton, Ohio. The purpose is for RLS to conduct a comprehensive Section 5310 compliance review with added emphasis on the financial management.

Program administration fees funds for the Morrow County Development Office in the amount of $20,000 were approved at the request of Ike Hickman, Grant Specialist. Development Director Shane Farnsworth said that he will be relaying information on several development projects to the commissioners this week.

Commissioners approved the lease agreement between Morrow County Firefighter and Squadmen’s Assoc. and the Morrow County Commissioners for the lease at 140 S. Main St. in Mount Gilead. The agreement which has been in effect since 2011 was approved through June 30, 2017.

EMA Director, John Harsh thanked the commissioners for passing the contract through June which will put the lease on a more efficient track for the year. He will return in June for renewal.

The commissioners recessed to discuss the EMS contract for the coroner. Commissioner Tom Whiston said they will also need to look at how Knox County and other counties proceed with EMS and transport of bodies of deceased. He added that in some counties funeral directors take over the transport of the deceased.

The next regular meeting of the Morrow County Commissioners will be Monday, Jan. 9 at 9 a.m.

Alberta Stojkovic | The Sentinel Two new Commissioners are at the desk. Left to right Burgess Castle, Tom Whiston and Warren Davis

at the first meeting of the Morrow County Commissioners on Jan. 4. http://morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSCN1009.jpg Alberta Stojkovic | The Sentinel Two new Commissioners are at the desk. Left to right Burgess Castle, Tom Whiston and Warren Davis

at the first meeting of the Morrow County Commissioners on Jan. 4.

By Alberta Stojkovic The Sentinel

Reach us at mcsnews@civitasmedia.com

Reach us at mcsnews@civitasmedia.com