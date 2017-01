Mount Gilead Council held its first meeting of 2017 to set the group’s operational procedure and structure for the coming year.

Tim Clapper was chosen by a 5-0 vote to remain as council president. Additionally, members voted to keep meeting times consistent with the previous year. The village legislature will meet the first and third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in the council chamber.

Members also approved council rules and regulations, along with the 2017 Mount Gilead Village tax rates.