Wind chill advisory in effect tonight, tomorrow

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for north central Ohio, which includes Crawford, Richland and Morrow counties. It will be in effect from 1 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Saturday. Wind chill values of 10 to 15 below zero late tonight into Saturday morning are expected.

Residents should take precautionary action. Dress for the weather, including hats and gloves and try to cover bare skin, which can be damaged by exposure to this weather.

Extra blankets and a full tank of gas if you are traveling. Bring outdoor pets indoors so they’re not out in this deadly cold weather. If you pipes at home have a tendency to freeze up, you can take precautions to stop that from happening as well.

A wind chill advisory is issued when very cold air and winds will combine to generate low wind chills. this will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

