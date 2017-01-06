Pizzaburg celebrates move to new location with fundraiser for United Way

Pizzaburg in Mount Gilead has moved to a new location at 194 S. Main St. across the street from the Morrow County Fairgrounds (formerly the Old World Deli.)

Owners Meghan and Jason Bentz said they have been open since a few days before Christmas. To celebrate their new location, they decided to have a fundraiser for United Way of Morrow County.

The Opening Celebration will be on Monday, Jan. 9 from 4-8 p.m. You can dine in or carry out (no deliveries.) Pizza, subs, salads Stromboli and more are on the menu.

United Way of Morrow County Director, Jodi Hayes is delighted that Pizzaburg has chosen to give 30 percent of the proceeds from the Opening Celebration to United Way.

By Alberta Stojkovic The Sentinel

Reach us at mcsnews@civitasmedia.com

