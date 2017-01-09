Winds to 50 mph forecast Tuesday

GALION — If you make it safely through tomorrow morning’s wind and ice, don’t think you are out of woods yet.

The National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory that ends in the morning will change to a Wind Advisory, to be in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m..

Sustained southerly winds of 20 to 30 mph are forecast, with frequent gusts up to 50 mph. .

The winds from overnight will increase after daybreak Tuesday and continue through Tuesday evening.

Travel may become difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Also, loose objects could be thrown around and some tree damage could also occur.

If there is freezing rain during the night, that could increase the chance of tree damage and downed power lines/electric outages.

