Cardington Council organizes, meets with township trustees

Cardington Village council completed its organizational meeting, regular meeting and semi-annual joint meeting with the Cardington Township and Glendale Union Cemetery trustees.
John Nippert was reelected President Pro-tem of council. Meeting
dates were set and 2017 holidays were announced. Council will meet
on the first and third Mondays of each month at 7 pm, the exceptions
being Tuesday, January 17, and Tuesday, September 5.
All committees will remain the same. Council approved the ordinance
2017-01, which establishes these rules for providing notice of meetings of
the village council.
Also approved was a resolution setting forth rules of procedure with respect
to the conduct of council.
Other approvals included:
-An ordinance establishing the number of deputy marshals authorized within
the Cardington Police Department for 2017 as one full time officer as village
marshal/police chief and four additional full time deputy marshals/patrolman
and to provide six additional part time positions for help within the depart-
ment. In addition, the village will also have an auxiliary force as authorized
in a number not to exceed 15 officers.
-An ordinance establishing the number of firefighters to be employed and or
authorized to serve as members of the Cardington Fire Department for 2017.
They are a fire chief and an assistant fire chief on a part time basis. Also
authorized are not more than 36 volunteer fire fighting personnel to be paid
for fighting duties as authorized by the annual village salary ordinance and
the Cardington Volunteer Fire Department regulations.
Giving her report, Fiscal Officer Deb Fry explained the need to approve
an ordinance authorizing the appropriations and supplemental appropriations
of a $10,000 transfer from the income tax fund to parks. Council approved
the legislation. She explained that skate park upgrades are being targeted for 2017 and included in the appropriations.
She also reviewed the income tax revenues for the village for the past three
years. Bills approved for payment totaled $51,763.15
Council approved the Skywirez LLC contract allowing wireless internet
equipment to be placed on the village water tower in exchange for internet
services.
Fire Chief Gary Goodman reported the department had made 194 runs in 2016 and Police Chief James Wallace reported the department had received
190 calls for service in 2016.
Village Administrator Danny Wood said his department had completed
snow and ice removal, hauled sludge and repaired a broke four-inch
PVC plumbing in the Gilead Street lift station.
During the semi annual joint meeting with the Glendale Union Cemetery
trustees and the Cardington Township trustees, the three entities approved
the cemetery appropriations in the amount of $183,269.94 reported by Vickie
Ullom, clerk.
Cardington Township trustees are Doug Heacock, Don Lee and Loren Radel.
Glendale Union Cemetery trustees are Scott Carsner, Heacock representing
the township and Morris representing the village. Darla Hardwick is the
township clerk. Cardington village council members are Nippert, Nancy
Edwards, Steve Burton, Heather Deskins, Tim Abraham and Morris.
During a special meeting of council held December 28, 2016, members approved a resolution accepting the amount and rates as determined
by the budget commission and authorized the necessary tax levies
and certifying those to the county auditor. Also approved was an ordinance
authorizing the appropriation and supplemental appropriations of additional
funds in the total amount of $100,000 to the General Fund from the Income
Tax fund as included in the original budget. Both pieces of legislation
had to be completed before the end of 2016.
Council will meet next at 7 pm on January 17.
Reach us at mcsnews@civitasmedia.com