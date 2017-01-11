Cardington-Lincoln hosts annual spelling bee

The Cardington-Lincoln Spelling Bee was held Jan. 10 in the high school auditorium. Pronouncer for the bee was Martha Barnett, spelling bee coordinator. Judges were intermediate principal Jennifer Zierden, fourth grade teacher Jillian Kaufman, and fourth grade teacher Lori Levings. The 10 students pictured will compete in the Morrow County Spelling Bee on January 26 at Park Avenue Elementary. The spelling bee champion was eighth grader Alleyn Koontz. He correctly spelled “legitimately” to win the bee.

Submitted photo Back row: Alleyn Koontz, Devin Gheen, Madison Brehm, Marlo Young, Maleigha Holtrey, Front row: Ryan Clinger, AJ Brehm, Kenedi Levering, Destiny Smith, Ciara Giamarco