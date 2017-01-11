Highland Winter Homecoming Court set

On Saturday, January 21, Highland Student Council will sponsor Winter Homecoming 2017 activities prior to the Highland Scot’s basketball game with East Knox.

The homecoming ceremony will take place in between the j.v. and varsity games. The court is elected by their classes to represent them.

Freshmen attendants are Riley Kemmer and Branton Howard.

Representing the sophomores are Mariah McDaniel and Chase Carpenter.

Junior court members are Lauryn Casteel and Troy Messmer.

Queen candidates are Hailey Howard, Harlee Steck and Kelsey Walters. King candidates are Austyn Albanese, Max Schreiber, and Dylan Tuggle.

The king and queen will be crowned by Highland’s 2016 Winter Homecoming King and Queen, Paige Cole and Jacob Fox.