Freezing rain advisory until 1 p.m. Saturday

MOUNT GILEAD — A freezing rain advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Saturday for Morrow County.

Patchy light freezing rain moved through the area early this morning. And another chance of freezing rain will come later this morning as another disturbance moves into the area.

Accumulations could range from a trace to a few hundredths accumulation of ice. Any rain this morning will freeze causing a layer of ice on untreated surfaces. Be prepared for icy roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. Roads that appear wet may be icy.

