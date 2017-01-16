Clues Escape Room in Mount Gilead aims to thrill game players

One hour is all you and a group of friends have to escape a burning bed and breakfast.

At least that is what owner Steve Rotermund of Clues Escape Room in Mount Gilead wants you to envision when you pay the thrilling attraction a visit.

The newly opened escape room is the first of its kind in Morrow County, but the increasingly popular gaming activities are scattered around the Columbus area.

They are designed to place game players in a simulated storyline, in which they must solve a puzzle by using clues placed throughout the game.

The theme of escape rooms tend to vary, but expectations stay relatively the same throughout each one.

The current scenario at Mount Gilead’s Clues Escape Room is titled “The Heat”.

It thrusts visitors into a reality in which they are guests of a bed and breakfast, which has just been set fire by the owner.

Players in Rotermund’s escape room then interact with a set that looks like a typical living room to gain access to other areas that eventually lead to their escape.

“Everything in our rooms can or cannot be a clue,” Rotermund explained of the game. “It’s up to the guests to decide how to use them.”

Steve and his son Zach interact with patrons through software installed on monitors throughout each of the rooms as the game progresses.

“Each of the rooms tie into each other,” Steve said. “And as time winds down the lights change and everything gets a little more panicked.”

The Mount Gilead escape room is designed for groups of two to eight people, and games must be booked in advance on their website at http://www.cluesescaperoom.com/.

Additionally, Rotermund rents his escape room for corporate events designed to foster team building.

The business owner says there is no all-encompassing strategy for how to best approach the game, but does say groups who are on the same page tend to fare better.

“Teams that work together and approach with a plan perform better,” he said.

Clues Escape Room is located at 5707 State Route 61 in Mount Gilead, and is open to the public Thursday through Sunday.

Zach Jones | The Sentinel Owner's son Zach Rotermund demonstrates the escape room's software that simulates gameplay for visitors. Zach Jones | The Sentinel The first room of the game is full of clues that will aid players in moving on throughout the puzzle.