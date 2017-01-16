Cardington-Lincoln High School names Winter Sports Night king, queen

The 2017 Cardington-Lincoln High School Winter Sports Night king, queen, attendants and junior court attendants are:

Kynlee Edwards, sophomore attendant; Abby Hickman, junior attendant; Libby McConnell, senior attendant; Clayton Clark, senior attendant; Markalya Sites, 2017 queen; Luke McCarrell, king; Adrean Mathews, senior attendant; Skyler Bowling, senior attendant; and Emily Benson, freshman attendant.

Junior attendants, all first grade students: Alayna Seavolt, Cohen Rammelsberg and Lydia Levering.

Courtesy photo Standing, back row from left: Kynlee Edwards, sophomore attendant; Abby Hickman, junior attendant; Libby McConnell, senior attendant; Clayton Clark, senior attendant; Markalya Sites, 2017 queen; Luke McCarrell, king; Adrean Mathews, senior attendant; Skyler Bowling, senior attendant; and Emily Benson, freshman attendant in front are the junior attendants, all first grade students: l-r: Alayna Seavolt, Cohen Rammelsberg and Lydia Levering