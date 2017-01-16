Pizzaburg celebrates grand opening at new location with United Way Fundraiser

Pizzaburg patrons were happy to celebrate the grand opening of the new location with a fundraiser for United Way of Morrow County.

The Pizza Restaurant moved to their new place across from the Morrow County Fairgrounds on State Route 61 shortly before Christmas.

United Way Director, Jodi Hayes threw herself into the Grand Opening Celebration with enthusiasm. She made the first Hawaiian Pizza of the evening that featured pineapple and bacon.

Hayes said she was delighted when Pizzaburg owner, Jason Bentz called her and asked about hosting the fundraiser. They volunteered to give 30 percent of the proceeds of the evening to United Way. She was pleased that the phone was ringing constantly from the very beginning of the evening.

Pizzaburg has been in Mount Gilead for three years. Their last location was on Iberia Street. Bentz said that he and his wife Meghan wanted the opportunity to give back to the community for supporting their restaurant and chose the United Way to be part of their grand opening.

Jason said there are several advantages to their new location. The room they have is now much larger and customers can dine in to enjoy their pizza, subs, salads and Stromboli. It is also a location on a main state route with good parking and visibility from the highway.

This is the third Pizzaburg location for the Bentz family. Their original location has been in Centerburg for 17 years. They also have a restaurant in Johnstown for the last five years.

Alberta Stojkovic | The Sentinel Kicking off the Pizzaburg Grand Opening are from left: United Way Board member, Leigh Conant; Susan Tavenor and Chris Conant of Century 21; Meghan and Jason Bentz and United Way Director, Jodi Hayes. http://morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSCN1025-1-.jpg Alberta Stojkovic | The Sentinel Kicking off the Pizzaburg Grand Opening are from left: United Way Board member, Leigh Conant; Susan Tavenor and Chris Conant of Century 21; Meghan and Jason Bentz and United Way Director, Jodi Hayes.

By Alberta Stojkovic The Sentinel

Reach us at mcsnews@civitasmedia.com

Reach us at mcsnews@civitasmedia.com