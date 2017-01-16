Cardington-Lincoln High School inducts students into National Honors Society

Sixteen students were inducted into the Cardington-Lincoln High School National Honor Society chapter during ceremonies conducted in the Drouhard Auditorium.

Inducted were Spencer Benson, Sage Brannon, Nathan Craig, Katelyn Denney, Jordan Deskins, Lilly Grooms, Marissa Hall, Mariah Hershey, Abigail Hickman, Olivia Jones, Quinn Maceyko, Makenna McClure, Alicia McElwee, Rylie Partlow, Sydney Schuman and Sydney Vaught.

They joined current members, Nathan Gardner, Zachary Goad, Derek Goodman, Katherine McConnell, Chloe Patrick, Bailey Shafer, Trent Tucker, Malcolm Warren and Austin Yake.

Giving the welcome to parents, students and friends was Kara Strine, NHS advisor and Trent Tucker, chapter president, introduced the inductees. The four pillars of the NHS, Scholarship, Leadershp, Character and Service, were each explained by Zachary Goad, Nathan Gardner, Chloe Patrick and Derek Goodman.

Strine awarded the stoles and certificates and high school principal Joseph Mills offered closing remarks.

Other officers are Zachary Goad, vice president; Nathan Gardner, treasurer and Chloe Patrick, secretary.

A reception was held in the cafeteria following the ceremony.

By Evelyn Long The Sentinel

Reach us at mcsnews@civitasmedia.com

Reach us at mcsnews@civitasmedia.com