Key Ministries Singspiration will be held Sunday evening, Jan. 29 at the Cardington Church of the Nazarene, 328 Water Street, Cardington.

The service will begin at 7 p.m. with Bob Miller serving as the song leader and Carolyn Menke playing the baby grand piano. Host pastor will be Rev. Darryle Moody.

Specials are welcome for the service but those offering them are reminded to come prepared and let the hosts know when you arrive.

Favorite old time hymns will be sung during the service.