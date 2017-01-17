Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash on SR 529

Morrow – The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 1:05 a.m. on Jan. 15 on State Route 529 west of State Route 61 in Lincoln Township, Morrow County. Brandon C. Stamper, age 28, of Galion, Ohio, was driving a maroon 2009 Mazda 3 westbound on State Route 529.

The vehicle drove off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch, two fences and several concrete burial markers. Stamper had a passenger, Adam R. Foor, age 28, of Cardington, Ohio.

Stamper was pronounced deceased at the scene. Foor was transported by Med-Flight to Grant Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Cardington Fire Department, Cardington EMS, Mount Gilead EMS, Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, and Morrow County EMS.

Alcohol is suspected in the crash. Mr. Stamper was not wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation