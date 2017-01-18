Mount Gilead holds Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony

The 19th Annual Mount Gilead Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place on Jan. 7.

A reception was held beginning at 6 p.m. in the High School Community Room with the induction taking place between the JV and Varsity game against East Knox.

The Class of 2017 was Dennis Blose (1960), Mike Lepp (1968), and Kyle Oyster (1995). The 1992 Girls Cross Country Team was also honored and the team consisted of: Candi Cramer (Sample), Rocky Downer (Castner), Dinah Hoffman (Freeman), Sherri Jackson, Karen Overmoyer, Erica Rensch (Hursey), Janet Sarver (Lion), Emily Wasserman (deceased), and Lisa Wilt (Keen), Coach Dennis West and Assistant Kenny Hollingsworth.

Courtesy photo Mike Lepp, Kyle Oyster and Dennis Blose
Courtesy photo Coach Dennis West, Dinah Hoffman, Lisa Wilt, Erica Rensch, Candi Cramer and Assistant Kenny Hollingsworth.