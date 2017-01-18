Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education sets 2017 organizational structure

Troy Ruehrmund was named president when the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education met for their organizational meeting.

Named vice president was Pat Clark.

The board established meetings to be held on the second Monday of each month except July when no meeting will be held. Please note, the board agreed to begin each meeting at 6 p.m. This is a change in meeting time.

Meetings will be held in the high school’s Library Media Center.

Among the authorizations made by the board was the designation of the FC Bank, Cardington, as the official depository for all school funds and the Morrow County Sentinel as the official publisher of all Board of Education required legal notices.

The following appointments were made: Legislation/board policy liaison Pat Clark; Business and finance liaison: Vicki Kerman; Booster/Parent Organization liaison: Marilyn Davis; Representative to Cardington-Lincoln

Athletic Board: Chuck Jones and Community Outreach Liaison, Troy Ruehrmund.

