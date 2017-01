Cardington-Lincoln Intermediate students of the month for December, 2016

Back row: 6th grade: l-r: Ella Struck, Jack Allen, Ashton Plowman, Alayna Thomas, Audrey Brininger and Hailey Smith

Front row: l-r 5th grade; Madison Brook, Autumn Holt, Abigail Fike, Sarah Perry and Bradley Langoehr

Note Luke Visconti was absent but his photo is being held by Autumn Holt and Abigail Fike in front row