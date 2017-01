On January 18, 2017 Morrow County Detectives filed charges against Daniel Slates and Sara Smith for their alleged involvement in the November 29, 2016 armed home invasion on County Road 20.

Both Slates and Smith are charged with Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Burglary and Kidnapping. Slates is currently held in the Stark County Correctional Facility and Smith is currently held in the Crawford County Correctional Facility.