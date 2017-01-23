Chamber of Commerce gets taste of Toastmasters

Chamber of Commerce members got a sample of what a Toastmaster Club meeting is like at the January Chamber of Commerce meeting last Tuesday. Morrow County Toastmaster Club member, Andy Bower spoke about the purpose of Toastmasters and the new Morrow County chapter of the club.

Bower began by saying that it’s possible for people to attend the first few meetings and just observe until they feel comfortable with speaking. One of the main goals of Toastmasters is to gain confidence and to get comfortable speaking in front of people, or to get better at public speaking. Beyond increasing speaking skills, leadership skills are improved as well as the ability to mentor and teach others.

Toastmaster member, Nancy Collander joined Bower in a demonstration of impromptu speaking at Toastmasters called “Table Talk.” She said that speakers can use power point and other visual aids in their presentations. Members are given valuable feedback after speaking. The purpose is to make speakers less self-conscious and be better communicators.

The club’s Grammarian keeps track of the number of times speakers use “um” or “like” and other “filler words.”

Commissioner, Warren Davis commented that he had been to a meeting of the club and was impressed with the Grammarian’s role in tracking the filler words and proper use of language. He said that you can learn a lot just going to one meeting.

Bower suggested that a company, agency or organization might also sponsor someone in Toastmasters. It is a positive learning experience where every member has an opportunity to develop communication and leadership skills along with self-confidence.

The next Toastmaster Club meeting will be Wed. Jan. 25th from 7-8 a.m. Meetings are the second and fourth Wednesday at 7-8 a.m. at Lubrication Specialties Inc. (LSI.)

Chamber Vice President, LeAnn Gompf announced the date of the Chamber Annual Forecast Breakfast will be Thurs. Feb. 2, 2017 from 7-8 a.m. at the Cardinal Center in Marengo. Speakers will be Kenny McDonald of Columbus 20/20, State Representative, Wes Goodman and Morrow County Commissioner, Tom Whiston. RSVP required to 419-946-2821.

Morrow County Chamber of Commerce meetings are the third Tuesday of the month from noon – 1 p.m. The next meeting will be Tues. Feb. 21st in the Morrow County Hospital Meeting Room.

Courtesy photo Andy Bower speaker at the Jan. Chamber meeting. Bower is Chamber of Commerce member and Vice President of the new Morrow County Toastmasters Club. http://morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSCN7055-2-1-1.jpg Courtesy photo Andy Bower speaker at the Jan. Chamber meeting. Bower is Chamber of Commerce member and Vice President of the new Morrow County Toastmasters Club. Courtesy photo Andy Bower at left makes a point about the new Morrow County Toastmasters Club while Toastmasters Club member, Nancy Collander looks on. http://morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_FullSizeRender-4-.jpg Courtesy photo Andy Bower at left makes a point about the new Morrow County Toastmasters Club while Toastmasters Club member, Nancy Collander looks on.

By Alberta Stojkovic The Sentinel

Reach us at mcsnews@civitasmedia.com

