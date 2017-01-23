Morrow County Chamber of Commerce names January student of the month

The January Morrow County Chamber of Commerce Student of the Month, Justin Jones was introduced by his Technology and Literature teacher, Mrs. Jackie Lewis. Lewis said that Jones “has a servant’s heart.” He contributes to the positive spirit of Gilead Christian School in many ways.

Jones has participated in Cross Country for four years as well as basketball. He enjoys working with the school sound system and plans to join the Unites States Navy after graduation.

The Student of the Month Certificate was presented to Jones by Brad Ebersole of Consolidated Electric Cooperative. Consolidated Electric sponsors the Student of the month award in all five high schools in Morrow County as well as the Tomorrow Center.

Alberta Stojkovic | The Stojkovic Brad Ebersole of Consolidated Electric presents the Student of the Month award to Justin Jones of Gilead Christian School.

