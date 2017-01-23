Cardington Village Council meets

Meeting on January 17, 2017, members of Cardington Village council gave their approval to advertise for bids for base repair and paving of a portion of Reichelderfer Street. To be paved is that portion of the street that runs from Fourth Street off of State Route 529 just past the sewer plant to Reichelder- fer Street. Paving will not run to Union Street. Danny Wood, village administrator and Darrell Miller from OHM Advisors explained the paving plan.

The only other business transacted during this 30 minute meeting was the approval of the finance report, payment of bills totaling $77,271.07. Fiscal officer Deb Fry pointed out this figure included the annual WTP loan payment

of $53,100.00.

She also cited a revamped Monthly Mayor’s Court report that is distributed to council members.

There will be committee meetings and work sessions held before council

meets next on February 6, 2017.

By Evelyn Long The Sentinel

