Cardington FFA chapter attends annual 212/360 conference

More than 40 members of the Cardington FFA chapter attended the annual 212/360 Conference from January 14-15 at the Embassy Suite in Dublin, Ohio.

The conference was split into two parts, the “212” for freshmen and sophomores and the “360” for juniors and seniors.

The “212” is representative of the boiling point of water. In this program the newer members of the FFA get to learn what they want their goals to be both within the FFA program itself and in life in general. It starts them thinking about what they really want to do and fires them up about pursuing it.

The “360” represents how many degrees are in a circle. This program is meant for the older members to take a look around at what they have done and what they still wish to do. It takes the goals formed and the other programs and continues to expand on how to reach those goals and how to make adjustments if things don’t go as planned.

Overall, members of the chapter who attended had a lot of fun. Not only did they work to get a better idea of how to set goals and how to achieve them, they also got to meet other FFA members from around the state of Ohio who share some of their passions.