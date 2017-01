The following cases were determined in the most recent Cardington Mayor’s Court session:

1. Kevin M. Collins, Marengo, disorderly conduct, guilty assessed fines and costs.

2. Nicholas W. McKitrick, Mount Gilead, U turns restricted, guilty, paid waiver

3. Robert A.Smith, Carroll, expired plates, guilty, paid waiver

4. Lynn A. Thomas, Cardington, U turns restricted, guilty, paid waiver

5. Taylor E. Doubikin, Cardington, no operator’s license, guilty,assessed fines and costs.