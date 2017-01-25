Unit 97 meets

When members of Jenkins-Vaughan Auxiliary Unit 97 met in January, they learned that Quinn Maceyko, a Cardington-Lincoln High School junior, who scored high on the Americanism and Government test administered in November, had also scored high at the next level.

Clara McClenathan reported a resident of Woodside Village Care Center will be celebrating a birthday February 14 and cards will be welcome. She said 31 items were given to the Food Pantry in December and nine gifts were delivered to Woodside for Christmas. Membership chairman Betty Cook said the unit has reached 58.5 percent of its membership goal. She has three more to send in. A review had been made of those who have not paid their dues this year and an effort will be made to remind them.

The unit Chaplain Esther Cellan and member Luella Thomas conducted a memorial service for Ruth Farmer and Norita Mories, members who passed away in December.

During the unit’s December meeting, Katherine McConnell, whose attendance at Buckeye Girls State last June was sponsored by the unit, described her experience. She was a police chief and learned much about our government and its functions. McConnell, who was accompanied by her mother, thanked the unit for the opportunity to attend BGS.

Shirley Robinson reported that Quinn Maceyko and McKenna McClure had scored high on the Americanism and Government test. It was reported two Mount Gilead High School girls are interested in attending Buckeye Girls State next June. The unit will meet next on February 21, 2017