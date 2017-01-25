Highland crowns homecoming king, queen

Kelsey Walters was crowned Highland High School’s Winter Homecoming queen, and Max Schreiber was crowned king at homecoming ceremonies on Jan. 21. Highland Student Council sponsored the activities of the homecoming ceremony and the dance, which all took place on Jan. 21. The ceremony was held in between the varsity and junior varsity games at the boys’ basketball game versus East Knox, with the dance following the game.

Kelsey is the daughter of Kevin and Melissa Walters and was escorted by her father. Kelsey participates in volleyball, basketball, and softball for the Lady Scots. She is a 4-year letter winner in both volleyball and basketball. She is a member of the 2016 Volleyball State Final Four team. Kelsey’s outside interests include drawing cartoons, hanging out with friends, and riding horses. In the future, Kelsey plans to attend a 4-year college to become an elementary school teacher.

Max Schreiber is the son of Eric and Monica Schreiber and was escorted by his mom. Max participates in football, basketball, and baseball for the Scots, and he is an honor student and a member of the Ohio Scholars’ Association. In his spare time, Max enjoys fishing, frisbee golf, and hanging out with friends. In his future, Max plans to play baseball at the University of Nebraska and to major in business management.

Senior members of the court were Hailey Howard, Austyn Albanese, Harlee Steck, and Dylan Tuggle. Howard is the daughter of Tom and Kim Howard and was escorted by her dad. She participates in cross country, bowling, and track for Highland, as well as being involved in Youth in Government. Outside of school, she enjoys running and hanging out with friends. She plans to attend Ashland University this fall to major in nursing.

Albanese is the son of Tony and Kendra Albanese and was escorted by his mom. Austyn participates in football and track for the Fighting Scots. He has been in 4-H for 9 years and is also a Health and Safety Officer. Austyn enjoys hunting, hanging out with friends, eating Cane’s chicken, fishing, and shooting sporting clays. His future plans are to attend Wittenberg University where he will major in biology and minor in marine biology.

Steck is the daughter of Randy and Michelle Steck and was escorted by her dad. Harlee plays basketball and softball for the Lady Scots, as well as being a varsity football cheerleader this year. She is a member of the Trailblazers 4-H club where she shows horses, lambs, rabbits, and chickens. In her spare time, Harlee enjoys hanging out with friends and watch Grey’s Anatomy. Her future plans are to attend college to pursue a degree in sonography.

Tuggle is the son of Chad and Jeni Tuggle and was escorted by his mother. Dylan participates in football, basketball, and baseball for the Scots. He is an honor student and a member of the Ohio Scholars’ Association. Dylan’s outside interests include hunting, fishing, hanging out with friends, and playing frisbee golf. In his future, Dylan plans to

play football in college and major in accounting. He would eventually like to coach football or basketball.

Crowning the king was 2016 Winter Homecoming Queen Paige Cole, and our queen was crowned by 2016 Winter Homecoming King Jacob Fox. Cole and Fox were escorted by our 2017 Highland basketball seniors, Colton Oakley, Quin Winkelfoos, Alex Mason, and Colten Liszkai.

Freshman attendants were Riley Kemmer and Branton Howard. Kemmer is the daughter or Michael and Dana Kemmer and was escorted by her father. Riley participates in soccer for the Lady Scots and currently holds the MOAC record with 16 saves. She also is involved in theater productions at Mt. Vernon and Highland. In her spare time, Riley enjoys playing drums, singing, and hunting with her dad. Her future plans are undecided, but she would like to see herself in the cosmetic field or law enforcement.

Howard is the son of Tom and Kim Howard and was escorted by his mom. Branton participates in cross country, basketball, and baseball for the Scots. In his spare time, he enjoys playing basketball, Xbox, and riding skateboards with friends. Branton plans to go to college to major in sports medicine.

Representing the sophomore class were Mariah McDaniel and Chase Carpenter. McDaniel is the daughter of James and Brandie McDaniel and was escorted by her dad. Mariah has been a gymnast for 8 years and has participated in cheer since she was 6 years old. Her outside interests include snowboarding, wake surfing, and hanging out with her boyfriend and friends. Mariah’s future plans are to attend The Ohio State University to major in pre-med, then go to medical school to become an anesthesiologist.

Carpenter is the son of Chad and Erin Carpenter and was escorted by his mom. Chase participates in football and basketball for the Scots. In his spare time, he enjoys fishing, eating, playing sports, and sleeping. Chase plans to attend a 4 year college and his major is undecided at this time.

Junior class representatives were Lauryn Casteel and Troy Messmer. Casteel is the daughter of Tom and Sheila Casteel and was escorted by her father. Lauryn is a member of the Lady Scots’ basketball team and also plays club volleyball. Her outside interests include watching The Bachelor, fishing, and spending time with friends. Lauryn’s future plans are to attend a 4 year university to become a neonatal nurse practitioner.

Messmer is the son of Nick Messmer and Cheyenne Peck and was escorted by his mother. Troy participates in football for the Scots and has been an active participant in Highland Theater since 2014. In his spare time, Troy enjoys playing Xbox, eating wings with the football team, spending time with family and friends, and attending Highland sporting events. Troy’s future plans are to attend college and major in the medical field.