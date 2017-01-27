Gilead Christian School announces honor, merit rolls

Gilead Christian School has announced its honor and merit rolls for the second quarter of the 2016-2017 school year.

North Campus

Second grade – All A’s –Gage Beacom, Ashtyn Gall, Elisha Harvel, Lillian Morrison, Jacob Price, Evan Thompson, McKenzie Webb

A’s and B’s – Katherine Clark, James Fleak, Samara Tieche, Annoura Tomlinson, Zachary Underwood, Chance Wintrich,

Third Grade- All A’s–Caden Beck, Brooke Bower, Levi Harvey, Abigail Millinger, Dominic Weber

A’s and B’s – Santiago Camacho, Alexis Russell

Fourth Grade -All A’s – Gavin Webb

A’s and B’s–Mason McFarland, Haleigh Roles, Kaden Simpson, Katie Thompson, Lizzie Thompson

Fifth Grade-All A’s –Sophia Harvey, Landon Mattix, Joshua Sites

A’s and B’s–Hailey Bartlett, Kamry Grandstaff, Summer Kinnard, Rylen Prothman

South Campus

Honor Roll:

6th –Leighann Bower, Cassidy Gamble, Guinevere Jackson, Taylor Thompson

7th –Ella Beacom

8th–none

9th –Gavin Mattix, Naomi Shipman

10th–Simon Sites

11th –Baily Kuhn, Emily Rich

12th –Stormi Hupp

Merit Roll:

6th–Krissie Gaines, Katalina Myers

7th –Wesley Bush, Audrey Rich

8th–none

9th –Nick Bowron, Trinity Fleak, Kuane Whitt

10th –Madison Fry, Kristen Mosher, Colton Reas, Tucker Thompson

11th –Daniel Ross

12th –Seth Breker, Bej Hupp, Justin Jones