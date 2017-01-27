Gilead Christian School announces honor, merit rolls

Gilead Christian School has announced its honor and merit rolls for the second quarter of the 2016-2017 school year.
North Campus
Second grade – All A’s –Gage Beacom, Ashtyn Gall, Elisha Harvel, Lillian Morrison, Jacob Price, Evan Thompson, McKenzie Webb
A’s and B’s – Katherine Clark, James Fleak, Samara Tieche, Annoura Tomlinson, Zachary Underwood, Chance Wintrich,
Third Grade- All A’s–Caden Beck, Brooke Bower, Levi Harvey, Abigail Millinger, Dominic Weber
A’s and B’s – Santiago Camacho, Alexis Russell
Fourth Grade -All A’s – Gavin Webb
A’s and B’s–Mason McFarland, Haleigh Roles, Kaden Simpson, Katie Thompson, Lizzie Thompson
Fifth Grade-All A’s –Sophia Harvey, Landon Mattix, Joshua Sites
A’s and B’s–Hailey Bartlett, Kamry Grandstaff, Summer Kinnard, Rylen Prothman
South Campus
Honor Roll:
6th –Leighann Bower, Cassidy Gamble, Guinevere Jackson, Taylor Thompson
7th –Ella Beacom
8th–none
9th –Gavin Mattix, Naomi Shipman
10th–Simon Sites
11th –Baily Kuhn, Emily Rich
12th –Stormi Hupp
Merit Roll:
6th–Krissie Gaines, Katalina Myers
7th –Wesley Bush, Audrey Rich
8th–none
9th –Nick Bowron, Trinity Fleak, Kuane Whitt
10th –Madison Fry, Kristen Mosher, Colton Reas, Tucker Thompson
11th –Daniel Ross
12th –Seth Breker, Bej Hupp, Justin Jones