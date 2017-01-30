Morrow County native publishes presidential election book

Former Morrow County resident, James George (Jim), has published a new book, the second in his authorship. It is titled: How to Select an American President by James A. George with James A. Rodger (c) 2017 Archway Publishing.

Jim is a friend and reader of the Morrow County Sentinel who contributes articles on occasion. He said that he would like to have a book signing event and talk about his book at a venue in Mount Gilead. He is looking for a host.

Here is a description from his publicist.

Presidential campaigns often seem like popularity contests—and that needs to change.

While some savvy American voters are becoming more reflective of the need to carefully pick presidents, that hasn’t stopped the system from being eroded by special interests that endanger our liberty and freedom.

The authors propose a disciplined approach for evaluating a candidate’s resume. In developing such a process, they share the resumes of the former U.S. presidents as well as a scoring method that can be used to compare them and prospective candidates.

By examining the credentials and performance of past presidents and using techniques employed by Fortune 500 companies to create knowledge, skill, experience, and proficiency profile, we can make significant headway in selecting the best candidates.

Anyone can aspire to become president, but that doesn’t mean we should elect our neighbor. Find out how to evaluate who is most qualified for the job in How to Select an American President.