Morrow County Job and Family Services Director Don Wake announces resignation

The Morrow County Commissioners accepted the official resignation/retirement of Morrow County Job and Family Services Director Don Wake at their Wednesday meeting Feb. 1. Wake has served the Morrow County JFS for over 16 years.

Wake stated in the letter that he is proud of the work of the Morrow County JFS and its staff. The official date of resignation is Feb. 28. He will be working until that date and the Commissioners will appoint a new Director.

Don Wake, second from right, has resigned his position of Director of Morrow County Job and Family Services. The photo is a presentation with Commissioners for Children’s Services. http://morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSCN8853-1-.jpg Don Wake, second from right, has resigned his position of Director of Morrow County Job and Family Services. The photo is a presentation with Commissioners for Children’s Services.