The Morrow County Sheriffs Office currently accepting applications for the position of Communications Officer/Dispatcher. Applications may be picked up at the Sheriff’s Office in the lobby or on their website, www.morrowcountysheriff.com. Applications should be dropped off or mailed to the attention of Chief Deputy Troy Landon. Application deadline is February 8, 2017 at 4 p.m.

http://morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_safe_image.jpg