Morrow County United Way to host candlelight dinner

The Morrow County United Way extends a warm invitation to their Sixth Annual Candlelight Valentine Dinner and Auction Tuesday, Feb. 14 at the Cardinal Center in Marengo just off State Route 61. There will be reservations taken for seating at 4 or 7 p.m.

Included in the $40 per couple dinner are Appetizers, dinner, dessert and entertainment by Michael Rose.

United Way Director, Jodi Hayes is enthusiastic about the visit of singer Michael Rose who also does a popular impersonation of Elvis. Hayes said that Rose was a big favorite at the Morrow County Fair last year.

Proceeds from the Valentine’s Day dinner will go to benefit United Way of Morrow County agencies and organizations.

To make your reservation, call Jodi Hayes at 419-946-2053 or email at Jodi@unitedwayofmorrowcounty.com.