Cardington-Lincoln schools now registering for new students

Cardington-Lincoln kindergarten registration will be held Tuesday, May 2, and Thursday, May 4, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. both days.

Please contact the elementary office at 419-864-3691- Option 5 to make an appointment.

Admission requirements for kindergarten are (1) the child must be five years old on or before August 1, 2017; (2) The child’s birth certificate must be presented along with any appropriate court or custody papers at the time of screening; (3) state immunization requirements must be complete. Parents must bring the completed registration card and emergency medical authorization form to the registration.

These forms will be mailed to the parent after the appointment has been made; (4) Proof of residency such as utility bill (not a cell-phone), lease agreement or mortgage.

Spokespersons at the school said “We must have birth certificate, immunization records and custody papers at the time of screening or the student will not be screened.”

Any questions about this process can be made by calling 419-864-6692- Option 5, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Additionally, the school is now enrolling preschool students for the 2017-18 year. If your child will be three to five years of age by August 1, 2017 and if you are interested in sending your child to pre-school, please contact

the elementary office at 419-864-3691 – Option 5 to set up a screening appointment. Screenings are currently being scheduled for March 17 and April 7.

Appointments will take approximately 30 minutes.