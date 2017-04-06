Morrow County Health District urges participation in Healthy Homes Awareness Month

Families can maintain a healthy home by understanding the seven principles of a healthy home:

Every day Americans are exposed to health hazards in their homes. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, Americans spend about 90 percent of their time indoors.

Indoor hazards include mold, lead, radon, carbon monoxide, tobacco smoke, and pests. As Americans spend so much of their time indoors, these hazards can have negative effects on health including lead poisoning, carbon monoxide exposure, and injuries such as falls.

Despite the many hazards in homes, these health issues are preventable. There are seven principles of having a healthy home. Healthy homes are dry, clean, and safe. These homes are well-ventilated and well-maintained as well as free of contaminants and pests. It is important to have a healthy home to reduce rates of lead poisoning, asthma, and falling hazards.

The Morrow County Health District is joining the Ohio Department of Health to promote healthy homes for all Ohioans. In celebration of Healthy Homes Awareness Month, the Morrow County Health District will present Lead and Healthy Homes information to families with young children at the Mount Gilead Free Library on April 18 and May 3. More community events are planned.

“Ohio Healthy Homes, Building a Foundation for Healthy Lives” underscores the importance of having and maintaining a healthy home to support wellness throughout people’s lives.

